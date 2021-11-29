Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Short Interest Down 94.4% in November

Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 94.4% from the October 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

IPSEY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ipsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ipsen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Ipsen in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

OTCMKTS IPSEY traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $25.25. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,794. Ipsen has a 52-week low of $19.35 and a 52-week high of $28.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.56.

Ipsen SA manufactures pharmaceutical products for oncology, neuroscience and rare diseases. It operates through following segments: Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The Specialty Care segment focuses on Oncology with Somatuline, a somatostatin analog for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors; Cabometyx, the single-agent treatment with significant improvement across all key efficacy endpoints in second-line renal cell carcinoma; Onivyde, a differentiated product with overall survival benefit addressing a high unmet medical need in pancreatic cancer; and Decapeptyl, an established and growing product in Europe and China for prostate cancer and Rare Diseases with Nutropin, a liquid formulation of recombinant human growth hormone and Increlex, a recombinant insulin-like growth factor of human origin.

