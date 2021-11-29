Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 18,039 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,205% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,382 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get Aldeyra Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ALDX traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.18. 68,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,260,219. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.47 and a 12-month high of $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 20.66 and a current ratio of 20.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.71. The firm has a market cap of $417.10 million, a P/E ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.62.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 901,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 233.3% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 407.6% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 29.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.