Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV Has $2.25 Million Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV trimmed its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 232.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $101.59. 4,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,897. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.16. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $110.93.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

