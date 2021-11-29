Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Krones (KRN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Krones (ETR: KRN) in the last few weeks:

11/26/2021 – Krones was given a new €134.00 ($152.27) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

11/17/2021 – Krones was given a new €69.00 ($78.41) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

11/17/2021 – Krones was given a new €113.00 ($128.41) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/16/2021 – Krones was given a new €100.00 ($113.64) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

11/11/2021 – Krones was given a new €103.00 ($117.05) price target on by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.

11/9/2021 – Krones was given a new €92.00 ($104.55) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

11/8/2021 – Krones was given a new €103.00 ($117.05) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/5/2021 – Krones was given a new €69.00 ($78.41) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

11/5/2021 – Krones was given a new €100.00 ($113.64) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

11/5/2021 – Krones was given a new €123.00 ($139.77) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

11/5/2021 – Krones was given a new €72.00 ($81.82) price target on by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.

10/21/2021 – Krones was given a new €100.00 ($113.64) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

10/14/2021 – Krones was given a new €103.00 ($117.05) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Shares of KRN traded down €2.50 ($2.84) on Monday, hitting €89.95 ($102.22). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,680. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion and a PE ratio of -270.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Krones AG has a fifty-two week low of €59.05 ($67.10) and a fifty-two week high of €99.60 ($113.18). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €89.13 and a 200 day moving average price of €84.19.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

