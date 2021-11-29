Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,632 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $7,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 204.3% during the third quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 110,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,731,000 after buying an additional 74,272 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 15.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 362,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,056,000 after buying an additional 49,668 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 48,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $63.86 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.62. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $53.62 and a 52 week high of $65.00.

