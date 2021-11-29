Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Acquired by Sterneck Capital Management LLC

Sterneck Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 94,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 9.0% of Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $14,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 22,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 348,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,200,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 17.3% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,225,000 after acquiring an additional 13,924 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 28,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 68,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,262,000 after acquiring an additional 7,687 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RSP traded up $1.00 on Monday, hitting $157.46. 42,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,464,835. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.70 and its 200 day moving average is $153.80. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $122.38 and a 52 week high of $162.80.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

