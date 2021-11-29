Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stake Lifted by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 187.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 956,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 623,775 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 8.7% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $342,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth $35,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 563.6% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 50.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 42.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $5.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $396.69. 1,183,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,345,098. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $379.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $364.69. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $294.78 and a 12-month high of $408.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.414 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

