Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) is Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 354,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,350 shares during the period. Invesco Preferred ETF accounts for 4.0% of Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $5,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 596.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,615,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952,437 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,876,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,835 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 48.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,897,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,804 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,918,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,316,000 after purchasing an additional 959,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 32.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,892,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,311,000 after purchasing an additional 713,351 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $14.62 on Monday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $15.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.98 and a 200-day moving average of $15.11.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

