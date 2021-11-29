Invesco Ltd. Sells 445,472 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445,472 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.32% of Patterson Companies worth $9,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Patterson Companies by 391.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 157.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $31.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.52. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $27.19 and a one year high of $37.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.87.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 2.64%. Patterson Companies’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.82%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.