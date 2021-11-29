Invesco Ltd. Has $9.71 Million Position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,989 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,777 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $9,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,684.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 207,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,126,000 after buying an additional 195,715 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 11.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,811,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,529,000 after buying an additional 289,559 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $58.44 on Monday. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.27 and a 52-week high of $93.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.85.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.33). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $215.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, CEO Rob C. Holmes purchased 8,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.29 per share, with a total value of $500,889.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,978,598.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 16,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.62 per share, with a total value of $1,013,402.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 44,178 shares of company stock worth $2,675,137 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.28.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

