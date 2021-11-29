Invesco Ltd. Has $9.25 Million Position in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 446,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,267 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in WideOpenWest were worth $9,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the 2nd quarter worth about $391,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Simcoe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,708,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,812,000 after purchasing an additional 377,214 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the 2nd quarter valued at about $345,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 755.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 484,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,587,000 after purchasing an additional 428,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WOW opened at $18.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.47. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $23.92.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $6.04. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 47.86%. The firm had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $306,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Brunick sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,100 shares of company stock worth $1,858,900. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on WideOpenWest from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on WideOpenWest from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

