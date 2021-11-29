Invesco Ltd. Has $9.10 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA)

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 686,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $9,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 1,739,449 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,048,000 after acquiring an additional 55,057 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 657,990 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,718,000 after acquiring an additional 49,597 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 203,012 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 21,483 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 152,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 158.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 150,574 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 92,256 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE FRA opened at $13.51 on Monday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.88 and a twelve month high of $13.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.51 and its 200 day moving average is $13.31.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0667 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with high current income and such preservation of capital as is consistent with investment in a diversified, leveraged portfolio consisting of floating rate debt securities and instruments.

