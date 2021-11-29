Invesco Ltd. Has $8.81 Million Holdings in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 84.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,637 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 1,216,854 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.16% of TripAdvisor worth $8,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRIP. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 42.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 968,635 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $52,103,000 after buying an additional 288,578 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the first quarter worth approximately $282,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 15.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 508,635 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $27,359,000 after purchasing an additional 68,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor in the first quarter valued at $896,000. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kanika Soni sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIP opened at $26.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.27. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.06 and a fifty-two week high of $64.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -18.97 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.55.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The travel company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.08). TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 23.31% and a negative net margin of 24.71%. The business had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. TripAdvisor’s quarterly revenue was up 100.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

TRIP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on TripAdvisor from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist decreased their price target on TripAdvisor from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on TripAdvisor from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho dropped their price target on TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.69.

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

