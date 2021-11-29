Invesco Ltd. Buys 1,190 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 94,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Meridian Management Co. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 241,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,947,000 after buying an additional 9,080 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 173,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,495,000 after buying an additional 67,586 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 140,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,322,000 after buying an additional 34,436 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 36,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 278,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,503,000 after buying an additional 11,693 shares during the period.

VCIT opened at $93.25 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $92.40 and a 1 year high of $97.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.70.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.173 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

