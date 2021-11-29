Invesco Ltd. Acquires 36,479 Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 126,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,479 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $8,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RVLV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 244.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 164,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,379,000 after acquiring an additional 116,507 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 37.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 34.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 994,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,676,000 after acquiring an additional 257,146 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $899,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,047,000. 50.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Revolve Group stock opened at $79.18 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 2.46. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.76 and a 12-month high of $89.60.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 33.94% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts predict that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Revolve Group news, CEO Michael Mente sold 45,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.72, for a total transaction of $3,647,494.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.57, for a total value of $12,514,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,696,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,211,447 shares of company stock worth $85,610,321. 51.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital upped their target price on Revolve Group from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley upped their target price on Revolve Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on Revolve Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Revolve Group from $74.00 to $85.80 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.77.

Revolve Group Profile

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

