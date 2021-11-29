Intersect Capital LLC Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $13,253,000. Shelton Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 19.9% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 19,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,614,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,136,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 35.0% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after buying an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. 46.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZM opened at $220.21 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $262.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $316.72. The firm has a market cap of $65.43 billion, a PE ratio of 66.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of -1.28. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.80 and a twelve month high of $486.83.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.02. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZM. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $398.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $450.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $328.41.

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.20, for a total transaction of $1,971,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,971,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 11,125 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.13, for a total transaction of $3,294,446.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,697 shares of company stock worth $30,180,093 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

