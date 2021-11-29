Intersect Capital LLC Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,314 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Saban Cheryl bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 29.4% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,913.00, for a total transaction of $139,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total transaction of $96,367.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,928 shares of company stock worth $501,867,436 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,856.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,861.28 and a 200-day moving average of $2,716.45. The company has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,699.00 and a one year high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $16.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,190.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,178.21.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

