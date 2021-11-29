Intersect Capital LLC Buys 89,119 Shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR)

Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 194,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,119 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust were worth $2,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $250,000.

Get Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust alerts:

Shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust stock opened at $14.95 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.87. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 52 week low of $12.61 and a 52 week high of $15.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.0813 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

See Also: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.