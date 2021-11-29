Intersect Capital LLC Acquires 3,404 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 22.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kwmg LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 65,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,535,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 18.6% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 105,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,299,000 after buying an additional 16,520 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 258,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,105,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 23.0% during the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $117.96 on Monday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $92.95 and a 1-year high of $124.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $1.032 per share. This represents a $4.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

