InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Shares Sold by Cohen Klingenstein LLC

Cohen Klingenstein LLC lessened its stake in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 28.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,683 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in InterDigital by 7.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,958 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in InterDigital by 6.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in InterDigital by 28.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in InterDigital by 0.9% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,655 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of InterDigital by 188.2% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 82.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IDCC shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of InterDigital in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded InterDigital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th.

In related news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 2,000 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $141,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $67.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.24, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.06. InterDigital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.33 and a 1-year high of $85.75.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.45. InterDigital had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $143.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that InterDigital, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 12th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.26%.

InterDigital Profile

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

