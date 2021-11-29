Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.350-$2.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $810 million-$810 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $817.95 million.Inter Parfums also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.800-$2.850 EPS.

NASDAQ IPAR traded up $2.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $87.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 698 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,052. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.95. Inter Parfums has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $96.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.14.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $262.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.20 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 14.28%. Inter Parfums’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Inter Parfums will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IPAR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Inter Parfums from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. BWS Financial upped their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $114.75.

In related news, CEO Jean Madar sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $103,455.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $470,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,757 shares of company stock worth $2,223,665 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Inter Parfums stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 178.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,404 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.44% of Inter Parfums worth $10,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 55.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

Read More: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.