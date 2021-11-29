Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEMKT:ITRG) Receives $6.92 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEMKT:ITRG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.92.

Several brokerages recently commented on ITRG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Integra Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on shares of Integra Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$7.00 price target for the company. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Integra Resources from C$6.75 to C$7.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Integra Resources from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Get Integra Resources alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITRG. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of Integra Resources in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integra Resources in the third quarter valued at $119,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integra Resources in the second quarter valued at $176,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Integra Resources in the second quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Integra Resources by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 570,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 53,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSEMKT:ITRG opened at $2.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.70.

About Integra Resources

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Integra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.