Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Position Trimmed by Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 760 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,751 shares during the quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 1,543.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,580,000 after buying an additional 167,664 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,727 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in Insulet during the second quarter worth approximately $501,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in Insulet by 85.7% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PODD shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Insulet from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Insulet from $262.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Insulet from $276.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Insulet from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Insulet from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.27.

Insulet stock opened at $295.39 on Monday. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $218.28 and a 12-month high of $324.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $299.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -656.42 and a beta of 0.66.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). Insulet had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $275.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.87, for a total value of $4,243,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

