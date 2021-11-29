Insider Selling: Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) CEO Sells $82,025.00 in Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) CEO Holger Bartel sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total transaction of $82,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Holger Bartel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Travelzoo alerts:

On Wednesday, November 17th, Holger Bartel sold 8,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $80,400.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Holger Bartel sold 28,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $306,375.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Holger Bartel sold 10,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $116,970.00.

On Friday, November 5th, Holger Bartel sold 1,723 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $18,332.72.

On Monday, September 20th, Holger Bartel sold 17,810 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $192,348.00.

On Thursday, September 16th, Holger Bartel sold 1,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total transaction of $11,370.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Holger Bartel sold 5,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total transaction of $58,200.00.

On Thursday, September 9th, Holger Bartel sold 5,703 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $65,128.26.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Holger Bartel sold 20,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $232,600.00.

On Friday, September 3rd, Holger Bartel sold 5,508 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $68,739.84.

Shares of Travelzoo stock opened at $9.39 on Monday. Travelzoo has a 52-week low of $8.67 and a 52-week high of $19.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.99 and a 200 day moving average of $12.99. The company has a market capitalization of $115.11 million, a P/E ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 1.87.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). Travelzoo had a return on equity of 929.93% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $15.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Travelzoo will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Travelzoo by 21,885.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,539 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Travelzoo during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travelzoo during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in Travelzoo during the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in Travelzoo during the third quarter worth approximately $153,000. 32.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on TZOO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Travelzoo from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Travelzoo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com); the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.