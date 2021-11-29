Insider Selling: Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Sells $441,133.80 in Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Norman Payson sold 8,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $441,133.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Norman Payson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 17th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $527,788.80.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $526,289.40.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $511,462.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $505,547.70.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $489,304.20.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.37, for a total transaction of $486,222.10.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $474,560.10.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $461,898.50.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $513,377.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $51.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.75 and a beta of 1.69. Progyny, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.00 and a 1-year high of $68.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.87.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Progyny had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The firm had revenue of $122.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Progyny during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Progyny in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Progyny in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Progyny by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PGNY shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.43.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

