Insider Selling: Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO Sells 15,071 Shares of Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO August J. Troendle sold 15,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.99, for a total value of $3,179,830.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

MEDP stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $209.08. 5,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,187. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.73 and a beta of 1.33. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.85 and a twelve month high of $231.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $204.84 and its 200 day moving average is $188.30.

Get Medpace alerts:

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. Medpace had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $295.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Medpace’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 67.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the third quarter worth about $43,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 126.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Medpace during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.