Insider Selling: Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) CEO Sells $35,948.00 in Stock

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) CEO Barry Litwin sold 817 shares of Global Industrial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $35,948.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of GIC stock opened at $41.29 on Monday. Global Industrial has a 12-month low of $30.43 and a 12-month high of $45.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.02.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Global Industrial had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 51.72%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Global Industrial will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.32%.

A number of research firms have commented on GIC. TheStreet raised shares of Global Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Global Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Global Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Global Industrial by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Global Industrial by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. 30.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Industrial Company Profile

Global Industrial Co engages in direct marketing of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies. It sells an array of industrial and general business hard goods and supplies and to a lesser extent products that would fall into the generally recognizable category of maintenance, repair and operational (“MRO“) products.

