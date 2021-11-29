Insider Selling: Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU) Director Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU) Director Gordon Fretwell sold 50,000 shares of Galiano Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.00, for a total value of C$50,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,800 shares in the company, valued at C$114,800.

GAU traded down C$0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching C$0.93. The company had a trading volume of 53,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,818. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.18. The company has a market cap of C$209.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36. Galiano Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.85 and a 12-month high of C$1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 21.48 and a current ratio of 21.78.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GAU shares. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Galiano Gold from C$1.70 to C$1.50 in a report on Friday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$2.80 target price on shares of Galiano Gold in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Galiano Gold in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.15.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

