Insider Buying: EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Director Purchases 11,000 Shares of Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Director David B. Blundin purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.34 per share, for a total transaction of $157,740.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ EVER opened at $13.77 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.56. EverQuote, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.04 and a 52-week high of $54.96. The company has a market cap of $407.37 million, a PE ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 1.11.
EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). EverQuote had a negative net margin of 3.56% and a negative return on equity of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $107.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. EverQuote’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVER. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in EverQuote during the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of EverQuote in the first quarter worth $353,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 3.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 142,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after buying an additional 4,583 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 93.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 1.0% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 501,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,399,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. 56.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About EverQuote
EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.
Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?
Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.