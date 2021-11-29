Insider Buying: EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Director Purchases 11,000 Shares of Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Director David B. Blundin purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.34 per share, for a total transaction of $157,740.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ EVER opened at $13.77 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.56. EverQuote, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.04 and a 52-week high of $54.96. The company has a market cap of $407.37 million, a PE ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 1.11.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). EverQuote had a negative net margin of 3.56% and a negative return on equity of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $107.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. EverQuote’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on EVER. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of EverQuote from $41.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of EverQuote from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of EverQuote from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of EverQuote from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EverQuote presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVER. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in EverQuote during the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of EverQuote in the first quarter worth $353,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 3.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 142,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after buying an additional 4,583 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 93.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 1.0% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 501,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,399,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. 56.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

