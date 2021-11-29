Insider Buying: Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Director Buys 7,058 Shares of Stock

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Director C John Wilder bought 7,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.82 per share, with a total value of $457,499.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

C John Wilder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 29th, C John Wilder acquired 7,058 shares of Evergy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.10 per share, with a total value of $459,475.80.

On Wednesday, November 24th, C John Wilder acquired 6,929 shares of Evergy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.66 per share, with a total value of $454,958.14.

On Monday, November 22nd, C John Wilder bought 6,835 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.26 per share, with a total value of $452,887.10.

On Friday, November 19th, C John Wilder bought 7,085 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.61 per share, with a total value of $464,846.85.

On Wednesday, November 17th, C John Wilder bought 7,014 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.61 per share, with a total value of $460,188.54.

On Monday, November 15th, C John Wilder acquired 7,070 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.32 per share, with a total value of $461,812.40.

On Friday, November 12th, C John Wilder acquired 7,085 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.63 per share, with a total value of $457,903.55.

On Wednesday, November 10th, C John Wilder purchased 7,085 shares of Evergy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.60 per share, with a total value of $457,691.00.

On Monday, November 8th, C John Wilder purchased 7,058 shares of Evergy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.63 per share, with a total value of $449,100.54.

On Friday, November 5th, C John Wilder acquired 7,180 shares of Evergy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.56 per share, for a total transaction of $463,540.80.

Evergy stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $65.26. 873,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,398,357. The company has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.43. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.88 and a twelve month high of $69.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.90 and a 200-day moving average of $64.36.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.5725 dividend. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.95%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EVRG shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 256.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,450,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482,801 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,518,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291,728 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,802,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,934 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 418.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,573,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,183,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

