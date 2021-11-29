Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDN) Short Interest Update

Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

IVDN traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.38. The stock had a trading volume of 7,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,673. Innovative Designs has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Get Innovative Designs alerts:

Innovative Designs Company Profile

Innovative Designs, Inc engages in the marketing of cold weather recreational and industrial clothing products. It operates through the Apparel and Housewrap segment. Its products include floating swimwear, arctic armor, hunting apparel, and floatable swimsuits. The company was founded on June 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Designs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Designs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.