Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDN) Short Interest Update

Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
IVDN traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.38. The stock had a trading volume of 7,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,673. Innovative Designs has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.45.
Innovative Designs Company Profile
