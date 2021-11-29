Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) Major Shareholder Sells $877,500.00 in Stock

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) major shareholder Rhp Trust, Dated May 31, 2011 sold 675,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total value of $877,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Rhp Trust, Dated May 31, 2011 also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 13th, Rhp Trust, Dated May 31, 2011 purchased 700,000 shares of Impac Mortgage stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $896,000.00.

Shares of Impac Mortgage stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.20. The stock had a trading volume of 21,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,279. The firm has a market cap of $25.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 0.54. Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.31, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Impac Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.13). Impac Mortgage had a negative return on equity of 28.29% and a negative net margin of 13.52%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Impac Mortgage during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. EMG Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Impac Mortgage during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Impac Mortgage during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Impac Mortgage during the second quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Impac Mortgage by 30.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 426,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 100,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Impac Mortgage Company Profile

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending product through lending channels, retail, wholesale and correspondent, retains mortgage servicing rights, and warehouse lending facilities.

