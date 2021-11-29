iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “iMedia Brands Inc. is a media company. It manages portfolio of lifestyle television networks and web service businesses, primarily in North America. iMedia Brands Inc., formerly known as Evine Live Inc., is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

Get iMedia Brands alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IMBI. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of iMedia Brands in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. DA Davidson increased their target price on iMedia Brands from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of IMBI stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.18. The company had a trading volume of 5,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.68. iMedia Brands has a twelve month low of $3.93 and a twelve month high of $10.48. The company has a market capitalization of $154.59 million, a P/E ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.87.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.27. iMedia Brands had a negative return on equity of 36.66% and a negative net margin of 4.08%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that iMedia Brands will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other iMedia Brands news, Director Landel C. Hobbs acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.38 per share, for a total transaction of $51,660.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 21.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iMedia Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,820,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of iMedia Brands by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,342,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,806,000 after acquiring an additional 530,717 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iMedia Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,421,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of iMedia Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,220,000. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iMedia Brands by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after acquiring an additional 333,975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

iMedia Brands Company Profile

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a interactive media company, which owns a growing portfolio of lifestyle television networks, consumer brands and media commerce services. It operates through the ShopHQ and Emerging segments. The ShopHQ segment consists of products sold on its digital commerce platforms, including jewelry and watches; home and consumer; electronics; beauty and wellness; and fashion and accessories.

Featured Article: ESG Score

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iMedia Brands (IMBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iMedia Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iMedia Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.