Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 4.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 139,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% in the second quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 58,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 32.8% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 46,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,491,000 after purchasing an additional 11,590 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth $1,535,000. 77.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director Jay L. Henderson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $235.29 per share, with a total value of $2,352,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $4,533,252.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ITW traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $235.39. 7,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,697. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $225.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.89 and a 1-year high of $244.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 19.14%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $237.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.80.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

