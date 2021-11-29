IFP Advisors Inc Sells 34,390 Shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,390 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the second quarter worth $3,531,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the second quarter worth $2,297,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 642.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 126,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 109,444 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the second quarter worth $1,075,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 16.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 587,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,911,000 after acquiring an additional 84,414 shares in the last quarter. 43.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT alerts:

EARN has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company.

Shares of EARN stock opened at $11.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $147.33 million, a P/E ratio of 35.59 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.76. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a one year low of $10.71 and a one year high of $13.92.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 10.23%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s payout ratio is presently 375.01%.

About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. It manages a portfolio, which consists of non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities.

Featured Story: News Sentiment

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EARN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.