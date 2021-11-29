IFP Advisors Inc Has $28,000 Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND) by 35,833.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 23.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 14.5% in the second quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 140.5% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 423,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 40.0% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 5,188 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EBND opened at $24.17 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.85. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.12 and a 1 year high of $28.25.

SPDR Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Index that tracks the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries. The Index is designed to measure the performance of the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries.

