IFP Advisors Inc Buys New Stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $310,000.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $52.78 on Monday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $52.62 and a 12-month high of $53.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.10.

