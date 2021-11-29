IFAN Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFAN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

IFAN Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFAN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 456,600 shares, an increase of 508.8% from the October 31st total of 75,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,312,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of IFAN Financial stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.01. 4,371,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,273,332. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02. IFAN Financial has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.05.

Get IFAN Financial alerts:

About IFAN Financial

IFAN Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and distributes software to enable mobile payments. Its products include the ability to use a debit card and corresponding PIN number while purchasing online on a mobile phone, tablet, or computer, as well as peer-to-peer cash transfers.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for IFAN Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IFAN Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.