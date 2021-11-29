IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $779.98 Million

Wall Street analysts expect IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) to report sales of $779.98 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $771.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $785.00 million. IDEXX Laboratories reported sales of $720.94 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will report full-year sales of $3.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for IDEXX Laboratories.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.15. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 106.60% and a net margin of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $810.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on IDXX. Barclays upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $658.50.

Shares of IDXX traded up $23.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $631.48. The company had a trading volume of 5,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,765. The company has a market capitalization of $53.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $635.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $635.93. IDEXX Laboratories has a 52 week low of $446.68 and a 52 week high of $706.95.

In related news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total value of $3,976,688.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 13.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 943,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,067,000 after purchasing an additional 109,920 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $540,000. National Pension Service raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.6% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 128,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,139,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.7% in the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,418,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

