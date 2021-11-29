IDEX Trading Up 7.2% Over Last 7 Days (IDEX)

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. IDEX has a total market capitalization of $216.43 million and approximately $38.50 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IDEX coin can currently be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00000630 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, IDEX has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00043016 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00008487 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $134.79 or 0.00232513 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.70 or 0.00089179 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

IDEX Profile

IDEX (CRYPTO:IDEX) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 592,220,291 coins. IDEX’s official website is idex.market . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

Buying and Selling IDEX

