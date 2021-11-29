Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) & Enzon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ENZN) Financial Contrast

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) and Enzon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ENZN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Icosavax alerts:

This table compares Icosavax and Enzon Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Icosavax N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Enzon Pharmaceuticals $50,000.00 578.88 -$1.31 million ($0.04) -9.75

Icosavax has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Enzon Pharmaceuticals.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Icosavax and Enzon Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Icosavax 0 0 4 0 3.00 Enzon Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Icosavax presently has a consensus target price of $48.57, indicating a potential upside of 76.29%. Given Icosavax’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Icosavax is more favorable than Enzon Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.4% of Icosavax shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Enzon Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Icosavax and Enzon Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Icosavax N/A N/A N/A Enzon Pharmaceuticals -117.79% -10.09% -1.37%

Summary

Icosavax beats Enzon Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Icosavax Company Profile

Icosavax Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on life-threatening respiratory diseases. The company’s virus-like particle platform technology involved in developing vaccines against infectious diseases. Icosavax Inc. is based in SEATTLE.

Enzon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the provision of licensing arrangements related to sales of drug products that utilize its proprietary technology. The company was founded on September 17, 1981 and is headquartered in Cranford, NJ.

Receive News & Ratings for Icosavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icosavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.