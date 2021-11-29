ICHI (ICHI) 24-Hour Volume Hits $66,732.00

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 29th. One ICHI coin can now be bought for about $5.15 or 0.00008866 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ICHI has traded up 14% against the US dollar. ICHI has a total market capitalization of $19.66 million and $66,732.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.59 or 0.00063050 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.20 or 0.00072706 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.44 or 0.00095523 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,381.22 or 0.07548765 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,867.14 or 0.99704172 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About ICHI

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,821,061 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ICHI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICHI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICHI using one of the exchanges listed above.

