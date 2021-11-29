IBI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) Short Interest Up 137.5% in November

IBI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 137.5% from the October 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of IBIBF stock remained flat at $$10.56 during trading hours on Monday. 50 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,138. IBI Group has a 1-year low of $5.65 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.87.

Get IBI Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on IBIBF shares. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of IBI Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of IBI Group from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of IBI Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of IBI Group from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$15.50 price target on shares of IBI Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, IBI Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

IBI Group, Inc is a global design and technology company, which engages in the provision of a range of professional services focuses on the physical development of cities. It operates through the following segments: Intelligence, Buildings, Infrastructure, and Corporate. The Intelligence segment include software, system design, system integration, operations, and end-user services.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for IBI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.