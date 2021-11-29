IBI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of IBI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.17.

IBIBF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of IBI Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of IBI Group from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of IBI Group from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of IBI Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$15.50 price target on shares of IBI Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

IBIBF opened at $10.56 on Monday. IBI Group has a twelve month low of $5.65 and a twelve month high of $11.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.87.

IBI Group, Inc is a global design and technology company, which engages in the provision of a range of professional services focuses on the physical development of cities. It operates through the following segments: Intelligence, Buildings, Infrastructure, and Corporate. The Intelligence segment include software, system design, system integration, operations, and end-user services.

