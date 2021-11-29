Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) Receives C$32.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$32.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on H. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Hydro One to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hydro One in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$32.00 target price on shares of Hydro One in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Laurentian boosted their target price on Hydro One from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Hydro One from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

TSE H opened at C$30.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$30.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$30.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.65. Hydro One has a 52 week low of C$26.38 and a 52 week high of C$32.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a $0.266 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.58%.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

