Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on H. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $74.00 to $76.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Truist upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.62.

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $78.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.70. Hyatt Hotels has a 52 week low of $65.44 and a 52 week high of $94.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of -19.93 and a beta of 1.46.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $2.70. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.48) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $71,400.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 22.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,392,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,800,000 after acquiring an additional 705,468 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 3,650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,386,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,524,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,675,000 after purchasing an additional 88,840 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,715,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,380,000 after purchasing an additional 638,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,650,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,257,000 after purchasing an additional 171,553 shares during the last quarter. 39.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

