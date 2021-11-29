Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Shares Gap Down to $10.98

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.98, but opened at $10.56. Humacyte shares last traded at $10.29, with a volume of 4,031 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on HUMA. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Get Humacyte alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 11.49 and a current ratio of 11.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.78.

In other news, Director Michael T. Constantino acquired 2,500 shares of Humacyte stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.79 per share, for a total transaction of $26,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,590,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,708,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,805,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,331,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $840,000. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

About Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA)

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Humacyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humacyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.