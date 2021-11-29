Howdoo (UDOO) Trading 26.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Howdoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. One Howdoo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Howdoo has traded 26.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Howdoo has a total market capitalization of $3.76 million and $287,872.00 worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Howdoo alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001310 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00043576 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00008755 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $134.59 or 0.00235302 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.62 or 0.00088490 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Howdoo Coin Profile

Howdoo is a coin. Howdoo’s total supply is 837,843,489 coins and its circulating supply is 459,817,524 coins. The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Howdoo is medium.com/howdoo . The official website for Howdoo is howdoo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

Buying and Selling Howdoo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Howdoo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Howdoo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Howdoo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Howdoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Howdoo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.