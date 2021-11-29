Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hoth Therapeutics Inc. is a development stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on therapeutics for patients suffering from indications such as atopic dermatitis, also known as eczema. The company’s BioLexa(TM) Platform is a proprietary, patented drug compound platform. Hoth Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Shares of Hoth Therapeutics stock opened at $0.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.00. Hoth Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $3.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.29.

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). As a group, equities analysts expect that Hoth Therapeutics will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOTH. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hoth Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hoth Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hoth Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hoth Therapeutics by 323.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 60,779 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hoth Therapeutics by 137.4% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 79,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 46,165 shares during the period. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hoth Therapeutics Company Profile

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of new generation therapies for dermatological disorders. Its product pipeline focuses on potential treatments for indications including atopic dermatitis (also known as eczema), chronic wounds, psoriasis, asthma, and acne. It offers the BioLexa Platform, a proprietary, patented, drug compound platform for the treatment of eczema.

