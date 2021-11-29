Hord Trading Down 2.1% Over Last Week (HORD)

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. One Hord coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000317 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hord has a market cap of $13.84 million and $506,679.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hord has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00063559 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.87 or 0.00072975 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.93 or 0.00097465 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,286.55 or 0.07470337 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,484.84 or 1.00181071 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Hord Coin Profile

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,106,627 coins.

Buying and Selling Hord

